Why We're Not At The Biggest Tech Show In The World

For a long time, the Consumer Electronics Show, which began in 1967, was the Super Bowl of new technology. It was a city-sized crystal ball, revealing what we’ll have in our living rooms and pockets a year or two or three years from now.



This is the first time in six years I haven’t dragged my body, still recovering from the onslaught of Christmas and New Year’s, onto a plane bound for Las Vegas, in order to subject it to a five-day frenzy of new gadgets, PR people, exotic strains of influenza, rivers of liquor, mountains of terrible free food, neat piles of overpriced decent food, endless lines of irritated bloggers, a constant fog of cigarette smoke and air freshener and blogger self-loathing, big TVs, small TVs and skinny TVs, all on just a handful of hours of sleep stretched across several nights. We decided at BuzzFeed this year that CES, after years of diminishing relevance, is no longer the most important place to go to see what’s going to be happen in technology in the comings months and years.

