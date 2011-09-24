Why Facebook's Big Update Will Make Us Start Using It Again

That’s our page!

Photo: Screenshot

Today, we’re resurrecting our semi-dead Facebook profile.After less than 24 hours with Facebook’s new Timeline and excellent third-party app integration into Open Graph, we think the largest social network on the planet is relevant again. At least for our needs.



We’ll explain why…

But first, a history lesson:

We were lucky enough to be one of the first with the opportunity to sign up for Facebook, way back in August 2004.

And whoa boy, was it ever awesome!

Back then, Facebook was only for college students, which meant you could find out who you had classes with and send messages to pretty much anyone in your network. Instant connections!

Then Facebook added photo albums in 2005 and we spent way too much time flipping through pics of cute girls. Instant stalking!

After that, Facebook went downhill for us. It spread to more networks like businesses and cities. Before we knew it, Facebook was open to everyone.

By that time we had amassed almost 1,000 friends. We had no clue who many of them were. Our News Feed was flooded with baby photos, wedding photos, and status updates from people who were either complete strangers or people we had fallen out of touch with years ago.

So we went on a purge, bringing our friend count to ~200. While that made Facebook more relevant — we were finally seeing updates from people who were genuinely close to us — we weren’t getting much out of it.

We could only handle so many wonky status updates from our mother and family friends (see: “old people”) before we decided to pretty much ignore Facebook all together. We shut off all e-mail updates. We blocked all our photos. And we only posted new stuff every once in a while from third party apps like Instagram.

That all changed yesterday. Seriously.

Facebook actually means something to us again. Here’s why:

After just under a day testing out the new “Timeline” look, we’re in love. Profiles no longer look like a cluster-you-know-what of irrelevant information. Instead, the Timeline picks out the coolest stuff from your past and lays it all out in a gorgeous new format loaded with pictures, quotes, and old status updates.

Facebook’s new music app page.

Photo: Screenshot

And before you start screaming about privacy, just know that only the look of your profile is changing. All your privacy settings will stay the same.Then there are the apps. We tested out the Spotify integration this morning and were blown away by the possibilities. Suddenly, all our friends were sharing their tunes on Facebook. We could click and listen in.

The new Music page is full of popular songs and albums within our network. With one click, we were discovering new music along with our friends.

But music apps are just the start. Just wait until you can start sharing Hulu shows, Netflix movies, New York Times articles, you name it. It adds a whole new level of content discovery to Facebook. And we’re content-a-holics. It’s perfect.

So today we’re taking our Facebook profile out of privacy lockdown. Go ahead. Subscribe to our public posts. And if you’re already our friend, have fun scrolling through our Timeline.

