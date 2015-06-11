This comic explains why we are so excited for 'The Martian'

The film adaptation of Andy Weir’s bestselling novel “The Martian” has the potential to be one of the best space movies of all time.

The story of “The Martian” follows astronaut Mark Watney as he faces real scientific and technical problems in a battle to survive after he’s stranded alone on Mars. The storyline is chock full of real science and full of space tech that we could have in the near future.

It looks like the movie is going to keep the heavy science. After all, in the trailer, Matt Damon who plays Watney says, “I’m going to have to science the shit out of this.”

This comic from xkcd.com perfectly captures why science buffs are so excited to see the movie:

You can watch the trailer for the movie below:

