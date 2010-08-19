Here's The Depressing Reason We're Never Going To Shrink The Size Of Government

Photo: The White House via Flickr

The people are the government, and the government is made up of the people.It stands to reason, then, that there’s nothing that the government does for the people. It’s just that some societal tasks are done by people in government, and some aren’t, but it’s all just people.



The meaningful distinction is this: Services performed by government are services rendered via some sort of central planning. Services performed outside of the government happen via social coordination, whether that’s a market system, or some kind of voluntary non-profit. Frequently non-government functions happen via both markets and voluntary coordination.

So it’s important to recognise what people are talking about when they shrink the size of government. What they’re literally saying is: Fewer services ought to be performed in a centrally planned manner, and replaced by a spontaneous, self-organising order.

Now, given how bad it seems the government is at doing things, that definitely sounds great to a lot of people. But here’s the rub: over time, as government has grown to control more and more aspects of society, it seems likely that the cultural “memory” needed to perform those same functions in the private sector has diminished.

So for example, at one point caring for elders was the responsibility of younger family members. Dispensation of care was a private matter, and people knew how to do it. Today, the government has a large role to play in this area. We could pare back the government’s role in this, but there’s a good chance that the non-government sectors won’t be very good at it, at least not for a while.

There are plenty of areas where the government has built up an outsize role for itself:

Healthcare

Education

Child care

Setting rules for business

Public health maintenance

Food

Police work/justice

Note, we’re leaving the big one, national defence, of the list, since you can make a very compelling argument that the private dispensation of national defence is totally absurd.

But on all the other ones (and the actual list is like 100 times as long, but those are things that just were obvious and at the top of our head), could be done privately, in theory.

It just seems implausible, that after years and years of coming to believe these are things that take a significant amount of central planning, that we’d be very good doing them on a big scale.

Now, this argument isn’t backed up by data, or evidence, which it could be. But if you disagree, explain why society wouldn’t have forgotten how to do all these things (well) after years of government meddling.

So this is what austerity means: It doesn’t mean doing less, it means doing more in a non-planned manner, and if you accept the above it means that at least for a while, while society re-learns to do these things, that will involve significant pain, though ultimately, ideally, much better.

The problem is: That will take a while, and pain tolerance seems pretty low these days, so it’s probably not going to happen.

