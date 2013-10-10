Why We've Missed Rob Gronkowski This Season

USA Today reported that Patriots All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski is likely to make his return Sunday for a showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

Gronkowski has been recovering since last season from a nagging injury and infection to his left forearm and back surgery.

But we’ve missed him dearly, and hope he does return this weekend. Here’s why:

His shear size and stature:

For runs like this:

Skill and athleticism that makes him the Patriots biggest weapon:

His ridiculous toughness:

The entertaining touchdown celebrations:

Especially when they don’t go as planned:

And of course his goofiness:

