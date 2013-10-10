Why We've Missed Rob Gronkowski This Season

USA Today reported that Patriots All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski is likely to make his return Sunday for a showdown with the New Orleans Saints.
Gronkowski has been recovering since last season from a nagging injury and infection to his left forearm and back surgery.
But we’ve missed him dearly, and hope he does return this weekend. Here’s why:
His shear size and stature:
For runs like this:
Skill and athleticism that makes him the Patriots biggest weapon:
His ridiculous toughness:
The entertaining touchdown celebrations:
Especially when they don’t go as planned:
And of course his goofiness:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.