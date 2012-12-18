Here's What Actually Goes On In Our Brains When We Get Gifts

Economies could crash, wars could rage and famine could cripple nations, and chances are people would find a way to give gifts during the holidays.



The reason why we’ve continued the simple exchange of gifts through history might go far beyond religion or even tradition. It’s in our biology.

In a new infographic, Freemonee.com takes a deeper look into what exactly goes on in our brains when we get and give alike –– and the real history behind gifting.

Check it out below.

