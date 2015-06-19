A psychology expert reveals the truth about lying

Why do we feel compelled to lie? Dan Ariely, professor of psychology and author of “The Honest Truth About Dishonesty,” explains how our environment and people we interact with everyday influences us to be dishonest. You can learn more about dishonesty by watching The (Dis)honesty Project.

