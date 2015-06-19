A psychology expert reveals the truth about lying

Why do we feel compelled to lie? Dan Ariely, professor of psychology and author of “The Honest Truth About Dishonesty,” explains how our environment and people we interact with everyday influences us to be dishonest. You can learn more about dishonesty by watching The (Dis)honesty Project.
Produced by Justin Gmoser and Joe Avella
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.