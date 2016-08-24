US

The heartbreaking reasons why humans haven't eradicated this incurable disease

Corey Protin

While Polio has been on a huge decline in the world, places like Pakistan, Syria, and just recently Nigeria are still having a lot of trouble with this horrible disease. Dr. Stephen Morse, Professor of Epidemiology at Columbia University, talks about why finally eradicating this disease is going to be a tough battle. 

Produced by Corey Protin, Will Wei, and Jess Orwig

