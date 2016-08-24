The heartbreaking reasons why humans haven't eradicated this incurable disease

While Polio has been on a huge decline in the world, places like Pakistan, Syria, and just recently Nigeria are still having a lot of trouble with this horrible disease. Dr. Stephen Morse, Professor of Epidemiology at Columbia University, talks about why finally eradicating this disease is going to be a tough battle.

