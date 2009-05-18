Why Congress Is Obsessed With Cap And Trade

Florida Power Light’s ambitious solar roll out. [Palm Beach Post]



Battery makers scramble to get funding ahead of deadline. [FT]

A brief history of cap and trade legislation. [NYT]

Toyota aims to sell 10,000 Prius’ a month in Japan. [Bloomberg]

Jordan and Shell team up for oil shale exploration project. [Green Car Congress]

Cutting funds for hydrogen fuel research is a mistake. [Green Car Congress]

Questions about the economic feasibility of oil sands, as well as the amount of greenhouse gasses they throw of. [NYT]

Alaskan land is rising, no longer weighed down by melting ice. [NYT]

Be vegetarian for one day a week to help cut back on global emissions. [Guardian]

German solar companies need to leave the homeland to stay in business. [Reuters]

