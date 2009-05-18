Why Congress Is Obsessed With Cap And Trade

Florida Power Light’s ambitious solar roll out. [Palm Beach Post]
Battery makers scramble to get funding ahead of deadline. [FT]
A brief history of cap and trade legislation. [NYT]
Toyota aims to sell 10,000 Prius’ a month in Japan. [Bloomberg]
Jordan and Shell team up for oil shale exploration project. [Green Car Congress]
Cutting funds for hydrogen fuel research is a mistake. [Green Car Congress]
Questions about the economic feasibility of oil sands, as well as the amount of greenhouse gasses they throw of. [NYT]
Alaskan land is rising, no longer weighed down by melting ice. [NYT]
Be vegetarian for one day a week to help cut back on global emissions. [Guardian]
German solar companies need to leave the homeland to stay in business. [Reuters]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.