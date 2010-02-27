Why Was The Market So Much More Volatile This Week Than It Was Last Week?

Because after taking some time off for the Chinese New Year, the hand that rocks our cradle was back in action.



As we like to say around here: These days the day ends at 9:30 AM, when all the important world news has long come out, and all that’s left is for the machines (ok, not really) to do their thing.

Here’s some of what came out of China in the past several days:

China is showing serious signs of revaluing the yuan upwards.

More evidence of the same here.

The Chinese loan restrictions finally started percolating into the economy.

Every day for the past several there have been stories of major Chinese gold purchases.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.