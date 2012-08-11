One Of The favourites For This Year's Heisman Was Just Kicked Off The LSU Football Team

Photo: AP

Les Miles, head coach at LSU, has announced today that cornerback Tyrann Mathieu, has been kicked off the football team for violating a team or school rule according to Tim Fletcher of KTBS.Mathieu, also known as The Honey Badger, is considered by many to be the best defensive player in college football, finishing fifth in last year’s Heisman Trophy voting. Along with quarterback Matt Barkley of USC, and running back Montee Ball of Wisconsin, Mathieu was one of the favourites to win the award this season.



At a press conference today, Miles wouldn’t cite what rule was broken and privacy laws forbid him from doing so. Miles would only say (via WWL.com) that “[the team] did what [they could] do, but Tyrann Mathieu is no longer on the team.”

Fletcher reports that Mathieu is currently looking for a new school to play for.

