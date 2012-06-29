Why Was Everyone Confused About Supreme Court Ruling?

Courtesy of CNN



Both CNN and Fox News initially incorrectly reported that the Supreme Court had struck down the law. Why did they get it wrong?In the opinion, Chief Justice Roberts first explained that the law was not constitutional under the Commerce Clause, negating the major argument made by Obama’s Solicitor General. But Roberts continued that the law was constitutional as a tax, even though President Obama said the law was not a tax.

This order of decisions and explanations in the opinion likely caused the confusion, both on cables news and on Twitter, as to the final ruling.

Watch CNN incorrectly report the Supreme Court’s decision below:



