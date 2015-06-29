Here's what the recently captured New York inmate was in prison for

Thomson Reuters David Sweat is pictured in this handout photo

The second inmate who escaped from a maximum-security prison was shot and captured by police on Sunday, putting an incredibly dangerous criminal back in police custody.

David Sweat, 35, was serving a life sentence for killing a sheriff’s deputy when he was just 22, according to The New York Times.

In 2002, Sweat and a friend stole guns from a fireworks and firearms store and were then approached by a Broome County, New York Sheriff’s Deputy. They shot him several times, and then Sweat ran the injured man over with his car, according to The Times.

Sweat pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

His mother, Patricia Desmond, told The Times that she saw only “wickedness” from her son from an early age.

“She knew he was too much when, at 9, he began throwing knives at her,” The Times reported. “He also threw a rocking chair at her.”

Sweat was shot three times by a New York State trooper after three weeks on the run, and as of late Sunday afternoon he was still alive.

