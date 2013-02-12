Former LAPD Captain Called The Fugitive Ex-Cop's Firing 'Very, Very Ugly'

Christopher Dorner, left

Photo: via CBS News

Ex-cop Christopher Dorner allegedly killed the daughter of a former LAPD captain and her fiancé before declaring war on the department in an online manifesto.That former captain, Randall Quan, became a lawyer after he retired and represented Dorner in a disciplinary hearing that led to his termination.



The LA Times reported late last night on that firing case, in which the department alleged that Dorner issued a false report that his training officer kicked a mentally ill suspect.

Quan insisted during a 2008 board of rights hearing that Dorner had done the right thing by reporting his supervisor’s allegedly abusive behaviour.

He called the case against Dorner “very, very ugly,” the Times reported, citing a hearing transcript.

“This officer wasn’t given a fair shake,” Quan reportedly said during the hearing. “In fact, what’s happening here is this officer is being made a scapegoat.”

A three-member disciplinary panel unamiously ruled against Dorner, finding he reported his training officer, Teresa Evans, because he feared she would give him a negative evaluation.

It’s not clear why Dorner would have had a vendetta against the man who defended him.

Quan’s daughter, Monica, was an assistant basketball coach at Cal State Fullerton and just 28 years old when she was killed on Sunday, Feb. 3. Her fiancé, Keith Lawrence, was 27.

Dorner allegedly went on to shoot three police officers, killing one of them. He’s still at large and was last believed to be in the Big Bear area 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

