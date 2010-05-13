20 Ways Your Wall Street Job Is Killing You

Wall Street jobs are highly desirable because financiers make a lot of money, travel, and are generally well-regarded.
But working in finance encourages a pretty unhealthy lifestyle: drinking, staying up late, and working under pressure to name a few.
So check out why your hot-shot job in finance is a lot more dangerous than you think it is.
In fact, it might be killing you.
Your chances of having a heart attack spike after working for more than 10 hours per day
European researchers found that people who work 11 hours or more every day have 60% greater risk of heart attack, angina and death from cardiovascular disease than those who just work 7 or 8 hours
Whether it's just tons of coffee or a drug like cocaine, high-inducing amphetamines will harm your well-being
The equivalent of four cups of coffee raises blood pressure for many hours. The increases are large enough to affect heart attack and stroke risk
Stress hormone levels also rise when drinking caffeine
Eating contests are rampant on Wall Street
Deutsche Bank has pitted girls against one another to eat Taco Bell beef burritos. Traders at CBOT down something like 60 chicken nuggets, and even Goldman Sachs partakes in a White Castle eating contest every year (allegedly). Now that the KFC double-down exists, expect a number of eating contests featuring the disgusting death bomb
Binge eating is bad because it can result in many of the same health risks associated with clinical obesity like: high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, heart disease as a result of elevated triglyceride levels, type II diabetes mellitus, gallbladder disease
Visiting strip clubs and having lots of frequent, random sex can lead to STDs
Luckily, not many STDs kill and most are treatable, but catching one definitely degrades your general health
Staring at a screen all day is horrible for your eyes
Viewing a computer screen is different than viewing a typewritten or printed page. Often the letters on a computer screen are not as precise or sharply defined, the level of contrast of the letters to the background is reduced and the presence of glare and reflections on the screen may make viewing more difficult
Viewing distances and angles used for computer work are also often different from those commonly used for other reading or writing tasks. As a result, the eye focusing and eye movement requirements for computer work can place additional demands on the visual system
A subdued market day is nothing to twiddle your thumbs about - it can kill you. You can actually be bored to death
Women are three times as likely, and men six times as likely to have a heart attack if they have taken on increased responsibilities at work, particularly when these are viewed negatively
Touching all those door-knobs or handles, commuting every day, even high-fives are risky
Germs are everywhere. There are even 7 types of germs that can kill you
In the office, you're usually ordering in and fast food is just about the worst thing you can eat
One reason is that fast food has 'high energy' density, meaning that a portion usually has double the calories compared to another food of the same size and weight. Fast foods also have a lot of 'oxidized' fat, which accelerates the buildup of plaque in arteries and increases your risk of having a heart attack
Hearing too much noise can increase your stress levels to deadly levels, too
Even if your boss or noisy co-workers aren't yacking your ear off, just working in a city and listening to too much traffic increases your risk of having a heart attack
The link between heart attack and noise might be due to noise increasing psychological stress and anger, which could lead to increased levels of adrenaline and noradrenaline, which are associated with increased blood pressure and cholesterol says the study's lead researcher Dr. Stefan Willich, director of the Institute for Social Medicine, Epidemiology and Health Economics at Charite University Medical centre, Berlin
When stocks plunge, Wall Street suicide rates skyrocket
In 2008 there were many alarming reports about numerous high-profile financiers killing themselves
German investor Adolf Merckle threw himself under a train; Rene-Thierry Magon de la Villehuchet, an heir to French aristocracy, slashed his wrists with a box cutter; Christen Schnor, HSBC's head of insurance, hung himself by a belt in a hotel closet; Bear Stearns' Barry Fox's took a 29-story plunge in Fort Lee, New Jersey; the list goes on
Is the TV on in your office all day? Watch out because too much TV is damaging to the health of your heart
'Compared to people who watch less than two hours of television per day, people who watch more than four hours per day have a 46 per cent higher risk of death from all causes,' researcher David Dunstan told AFP
They also have an 80 per cent increased risk from cardiovascular disease
Sitting all day is just terrible for you
Even if you're working out vigorously on a regular basis, sitting for prolonged periods of time puts you at increased risk for obesity, diabetes, heart disease, a variety of cancers and an early death
Short-term high-intensity stress like what you feel trying to reach a deadline can impair learning and memory
The effects can be just as bad as severe stress lasting weeks or months
A study shows that men were 80% more likely to have a heart attack if they had experienced a conflict at work within the preceding 12 months
Not getting enough sleep: reduces your glucose metabolism by as much as 40 per cent, increases your levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, decreases levels of human growth hormone, which is important for muscle repair damages the immune system, and weakens your memory and attention-span
Blackberry addiction is a real problem for many execs
'Crackberry' addicts are like drug users only instead of meth or cocaine, they rely on their phones. Sufferers claim they are able to 'survive' only a few minutes without checking for new mail
Typing too much can cause Carpal Tunnel, a painful wrist strain that affects sufferers by causing weakness, or numbness in the hand and wrist that radiates up the arm
Too much time spend typing can also cause RSI, Repetitive Strain Injury, which happens when a person has spent too much time at a computer with their wrists cocked, straining the muscles of the fingers and wrists, and reducing circulation
Studies show divorce has a very negative effect on your health
The trauma of a split can leave irreparable effects on mental and physical health
Divorced people 'have more chronic conditions, more mobility limitations, rate their health as poorer than people like them in age, race, gender, education who've been married once and are still married,' a researcher said
Sources: The Times Online and The Journal of Health and Social behaviour
During the credit crisis, divorce on Wall Street spiked. Because they are already people with higher-than-average stress levels, Wall Streeters have to be especially careful not to let job pressure affect their life and health
Happy hour is hugely popular on Wall Street, but drinking too much has serious health consequences
Alcohol affects every organ in the body. Excessive drinking is associated with a ton of health problems, including: liver cirrhosis, pancreatitis, some cancers, high blood pressure, psychological disorders, 'unintentional injuries' like motor-vehicle traffic crashes, falls, drowning, burns, injuries from violence and possibly firearm injuries
Studies show that people who make a lot of money live longer than those who are under financial strain
So don't worry TOO much. And check out Where Wall Street Gets Drunk
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.