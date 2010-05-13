20 Ways Your Wall Street Job Is Killing You

Wall Street jobs are highly desirable because financiers make a lot of money, travel, and are generally well-regarded.

But working in finance encourages a pretty unhealthy lifestyle: drinking, staying up late, and working under pressure to name a few.

So check out why your hot-shot job in finance is a lot more dangerous than you think it is.

In fact, it might be killing you.

Working for more than 10 hours per day

Your chances of having a heart attack spike after working for more than 10 hours per day

European researchers found that people who work 11 hours or more every day have 60% greater risk of heart attack, angina and death from cardiovascular disease than those who just work 7 or 8 hours

Source: European Heart Journal

Taking uppers to stay awake

Whether it's just tons of coffee or a drug like cocaine, high-inducing amphetamines will harm your well-being

The equivalent of four cups of coffee raises blood pressure for many hours. The increases are large enough to affect heart attack and stroke risk

Stress hormone levels also rise when drinking caffeine

Source: WebMD

Eating contests

Eating contests are rampant on Wall Street

Deutsche Bank has pitted girls against one another to eat Taco Bell beef burritos. Traders at CBOT down something like 60 chicken nuggets, and even Goldman Sachs partakes in a White Castle eating contest every year (allegedly). Now that the KFC double-down exists, expect a number of eating contests featuring the disgusting death bomb

Binge eating is bad because it can result in many of the same health risks associated with clinical obesity like: high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, heart disease as a result of elevated triglyceride levels, type II diabetes mellitus, gallbladder disease

Source: National Eating Disorders Association

STDS

Visiting strip clubs and having lots of frequent, random sex can lead to STDs

Luckily, not many STDs kill and most are treatable, but catching one definitely degrades your general health

Source: Dept for Public Health

Staring at a screen all day

Staring at a screen all day is horrible for your eyes

Viewing a computer screen is different than viewing a typewritten or printed page. Often the letters on a computer screen are not as precise or sharply defined, the level of contrast of the letters to the background is reduced and the presence of glare and reflections on the screen may make viewing more difficult

Viewing distances and angles used for computer work are also often different from those commonly used for other reading or writing tasks. As a result, the eye focusing and eye movement requirements for computer work can place additional demands on the visual system

Source: The American Optometrist Association

Boredom

A subdued market day is nothing to twiddle your thumbs about - it can kill you. You can actually be bored to death

Read more

Being promoted

Women are three times as likely, and men six times as likely to have a heart attack if they have taken on increased responsibilities at work, particularly when these are viewed negatively

Source: Daily News Central

Germs

Touching all those door-knobs or handles, commuting every day, even high-fives are risky

Germs are everywhere. There are even 7 types of germs that can kill you

Ordering fast food for lunch every other day

In the office, you're usually ordering in and fast food is just about the worst thing you can eat

One reason is that fast food has 'high energy' density, meaning that a portion usually has double the calories compared to another food of the same size and weight. Fast foods also have a lot of 'oxidized' fat, which accelerates the buildup of plaque in arteries and increases your risk of having a heart attack

Source: ezinearticles

Too much noise

Hearing too much noise can increase your stress levels to deadly levels, too

Even if your boss or noisy co-workers aren't yacking your ear off, just working in a city and listening to too much traffic increases your risk of having a heart attack

The link between heart attack and noise might be due to noise increasing psychological stress and anger, which could lead to increased levels of adrenaline and noradrenaline, which are associated with increased blood pressure and cholesterol says the study's lead researcher Dr. Stefan Willich, director of the Institute for Social Medicine, Epidemiology and Health Economics at Charite University Medical centre, Berlin

Source: Daily News Central

Suicide

When stocks plunge, Wall Street suicide rates skyrocket

In 2008 there were many alarming reports about numerous high-profile financiers killing themselves

German investor Adolf Merckle threw himself under a train; Rene-Thierry Magon de la Villehuchet, an heir to French aristocracy, slashed his wrists with a box cutter; Christen Schnor, HSBC's head of insurance, hung himself by a belt in a hotel closet; Bear Stearns' Barry Fox's took a 29-story plunge in Fort Lee, New Jersey; the list goes on

Source: NY Mag

Watching too much news

Is the TV on in your office all day? Watch out because too much TV is damaging to the health of your heart

'Compared to people who watch less than two hours of television per day, people who watch more than four hours per day have a 46 per cent higher risk of death from all causes,' researcher David Dunstan told AFP

They also have an 80 per cent increased risk from cardiovascular disease

Source: Discovery

Sitting at your desk

Sitting all day is just terrible for you

Even if you're working out vigorously on a regular basis, sitting for prolonged periods of time puts you at increased risk for obesity, diabetes, heart disease, a variety of cancers and an early death

Source: New York Times

Deadlines

Short-term high-intensity stress like what you feel trying to reach a deadline can impair learning and memory

The effects can be just as bad as severe stress lasting weeks or months

Read more

Competition

A study shows that men were 80% more likely to have a heart attack if they had experienced a conflict at work within the preceding 12 months

Read more

Not getting enough sleep

Not getting enough sleep: reduces your glucose metabolism by as much as 40 per cent, increases your levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, decreases levels of human growth hormone, which is important for muscle repair damages the immune system, and weakens your memory and attention-span

Source: Alternet

Blackberry addiction

Blackberry addiction is a real problem for many execs

'Crackberry' addicts are like drug users only instead of meth or cocaine, they rely on their phones. Sufferers claim they are able to 'survive' only a few minutes without checking for new mail

Source: Daily Mail

Carpal tunnel

Typing too much can cause Carpal Tunnel, a painful wrist strain that affects sufferers by causing weakness, or numbness in the hand and wrist that radiates up the arm

Too much time spend typing can also cause RSI, Repetitive Strain Injury, which happens when a person has spent too much time at a computer with their wrists cocked, straining the muscles of the fingers and wrists, and reducing circulation

Source: National Institute of Nuerological Diseases

Divorce

Studies show divorce has a very negative effect on your health

The trauma of a split can leave irreparable effects on mental and physical health

Divorced people 'have more chronic conditions, more mobility limitations, rate their health as poorer than people like them in age, race, gender, education who've been married once and are still married,' a researcher said

Sources: The Times Online and The Journal of Health and Social behaviour

During the credit crisis, divorce on Wall Street spiked. Because they are already people with higher-than-average stress levels, Wall Streeters have to be especially careful not to let job pressure affect their life and health

Drinking

Happy hour is hugely popular on Wall Street, but drinking too much has serious health consequences

Alcohol affects every organ in the body. Excessive drinking is associated with a ton of health problems, including: liver cirrhosis, pancreatitis, some cancers, high blood pressure, psychological disorders, 'unintentional injuries' like motor-vehicle traffic crashes, falls, drowning, burns, injuries from violence and possibly firearm injuries

But - lots of money helps

Studies show that people who make a lot of money live longer than those who are under financial strain

So don't worry TOO much. And check out Where Wall Street Gets Drunk

Source: The Daily Mail

