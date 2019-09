Earlier this week, the CEO of Wal-Mart warned that his customers were experiencing significant financial hardship.



He specifically cited rising gasoline prices.

Why his customers in particular?

This chart showing percentage of income spent on gas — broken down by income group — makes it pretty clear.

Photo: Nomura

