Why Wait For Macworld? Tablet Mac Already Shipping

Will Apple’s Steve Jobs announce a touch-screen laptop during his Macworld keynote on Jan. 15? Who knows! But Macworld reminds us today that a modified Mac tablet — the guts of a MacBook with a touch-sensitive screen grafted on — is already on the market. Axiotron’s $2300 ModBook, announced almost a year ago, is finally shipping.

We haven’t seen or touched anything from Axiotron before, but its exclusive U.S. retailer, Other World Computing, is a long-time, reliable Mac reseller, and the computer comes with a 1-year warranty. The big question: Will Apple wipe them out with their own tablet in a few weeks?

