Why Vista Is Failing Part II: It's Slow And Expensive

The long-held conventional wisdom on computer choice: Macs (AAPL) look better; PCs are cheaper. But that may not be the case anymore.



Popular Mechanics weighs in with a review of Macs running Leopard vs. PCs with Vista (MSFT). Mac won – but for different reasons than we would have assumed. Their conclusions (with our emphasis):

Mac: In both the laptop and desktop showdowns, Apple’s computers were the winners….Our respondents liked the look and feel of both operating systems but had a slight preference toward OS X. In our speed trials, however, Leopard OS trounced Vista.

PC: …Our biggest surprise, however, was that PCs were not the relative bargains we expected them to be. The Asus M51sr costs the same as a MacBook, while the Gateway One actually costs $300 more than an iMac. That means for the price of the Gateway you could buy an iMac, boost its hard drive to match the Gateway’s, purchase a copy of Vista to boot–and still save $100.

