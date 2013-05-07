Which apparel retailers really know what they’re doing in social media, and who is just phoning it in?
Our friends at Expion, a social media marketing management company, looked at the top 50 companies listed in Apparel Magazine’s social media report for the first quarter of 2013. Those brands included Burberry, H&M, Levi’s, Macy’s, Nike, Target, Victoria’s Secret, Walmart and Zara.
Expion then took a look at the top 100 Facebook posts in Q1 2013 to see which brands were getting the most buzz on the social platform. Of the 10 brands measured, only three made a significant splash with Facebook fans – Burberry, Victoria’s Secret and Walmart.
(And no, it’s not simply the case that VS succeeds because of all the bikinis. Although that is part of it!)
Here’s why those stores are getting it right and everyone else is getting it wrong.
Victoria's Secret, Walmart and Burberry stand head and shoulders above their apparel rivals in social retail.
The total fanbase is huge: 172 million people, of which about 10% are actively engaged with the brands.
About 75% of the top 100 posts came from either Walmart or Victoria's Secret. Add in Burberry, and that's 87% of the top 100.
Note that Walmart and Victoria's Secret are posting about twice as often as other brands. Quantity is as important as quality.
VS, Walmart and Burberry have three different strategies: VS shows a lot of skin; Walmart focuses on seasonal events and viral content (not products); but Burberry is very product focused.
Adidas and Nike's parent brand pages are punching below their weight, but their retro niche brands perform well. Levi's and H&M just aren't putting enough effort in. Again, quantity is important as well as quality.
