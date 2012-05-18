Why Using Jeremiah Wright To Attack Obama Will Hurt Mitt Romney More

A GOP Super-PAC backed by TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts and video guru Fred Davis is gearing up to launch a huge ad campaign blasting Obama as a lunatic radical, reports the New York Times.



The campaign will attempt to draw a connection between the oft-controversial Rev. Jeremiah Wright and the incumbent POTUS. Problem is, attacking Obama over his connection to Wright won’t work, and it might even hurt Mitt Romney more than it will Obama.

Watch our quick video explainer below to find out why using Jeremiah Wright to attack Obama won’t work:

Produced By William Wei

