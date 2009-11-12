Proof That The American Train System Is A Total Joke

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af46bee0000000000bda406/image.jpg" link="/why-us-trains-suck-2009-11/train--grande-vitesse-vs-city-of-new-orleans-1" caption="" source="" alt="trains" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The American passenger railway infrastructure is a mess.



It combines private freight lines with public lines, and freight trains are given priority over passengers. This means that high-speed rail travel like the rest of the world has achieved is a distant dream.

Amtrak trains are notoriously late, more expensive than other options, including the bus.

And there’s another reason it’s such a disaster: travel time. We’ve examined various popular routes here and abroad, of similar distances, to see just how slow and inefficient our system is.

For example, going from London to Paris on the Eurostar takes just 2 hours and 25 minutes. A similar-length trip from Kansas City to Washington, MO takes 4 hours and 30 minutes.

