The biggest mystery of Pop-Tarts has finally been solved

Hayley Fitzpatrick
Pop Tarts Frosted StrawberryWikimedia Commons

Have you ever wondered why some unfrosted Pop-Tarts have more calories than frosted?

A single Kellogg’s Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart has 200 calories, while an Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tart has 210 calories.

Not many people realised this odd fact until Spencer Gaffney wrote a viral blog post for the University Press Club in 2009.

The post hit Reddit, and users speculated over the nutritional information of the Pop-Tarts. 

Comment from discussion TIL Unfrosted Pop-tarts have more calories than frosted Pop-tarts.

The calorie count stumped users on Twitter as well. 

The mystery remained unsolved until recently.

Quartz reached out to Kellogg’s and finally found the solution.

“Unfrosted Pop-Tarts have a slightly thicker crust to compensate for the lack of frosting, resulting in a few more calories per serving,” a Kellogg’s representative told Quartz.

The representative also shared that the Unfrosted Pop-Tart makes up for its absence of frosting with, “the overall composition of the food, including weight, breakability, toastabilty.”

A simple response to what some feel is a shocking fact about the snacks. 

NOW WATCH: This Is What 2,000 Calories Actually Looks Like

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.