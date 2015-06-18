The biggest mystery of Pop-Tarts has finally been solved

Have you ever wondered why some unfrosted Pop-Tarts have more calories than frosted?

A single Kellogg’s Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart has 200 calories, while an Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tart has 210 calories.

Not many people realised this odd fact until Spencer Gaffney wrote a viral blog post for the University Press Club in 2009.

The post hit Reddit, and users speculated over the nutritional information of the Pop-Tarts.

Comment from discussion TIL Unfrosted Pop-tarts have more calories than frosted Pop-tarts.

The calorie count stumped users on Twitter as well.

This broke my brain at the grocery store today. Frosted Pop-Tart: 200 Calories, Unfrosted Pop-Tart: 210?!?!

— Olivia Claire (@OClaire1029671) September 7, 2014

How is it that an unfrosted Pop Tart has more calories than a frosted one? #doesnotcompute

— Jerry (@jsuts128) August 1, 2014

OK, why does a frosted strawberry #poptart have 200 calories, and an Unfrosted one has 210 calories? Negative calorie Frosting?

— Ian A. Ralph (@Taselon) December 1, 2010

This just seems ludicrous, but an unfrosted Pop Tarts actually more calories than a frosted Pop Tart.

— Saul Young (@saulyoung) September 16, 2009

The mystery remained unsolved until recently.

Quartz reached out to Kellogg’s and finally found the solution.

“Unfrosted Pop-Tarts have a slightly thicker crust to compensate for the lack of frosting, resulting in a few more calories per serving,” a Kellogg’s representative told Quartz.

The representative also shared that the Unfrosted Pop-Tart makes up for its absence of frosting with, “the overall composition of the food, including weight, breakability, toastabilty.”

A simple response to what some feel is a shocking fact about the snacks.

