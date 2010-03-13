Why UK Banks Are Bracing For Another Debt Crisis

The Telegraph:



The Italian-German group, Europe’s second largest bank, said Britain’s tax structure will make it hard to raise fresh revenue quickly enough to restore confidence in UK public finances.

“I am becoming convinced that Great Britain is the next country that is going to be pummel led by investors,” said Kornelius Purps, Unicredit ‘s fixed income director and a leading analyst in Germany.

Mr Purps said the UK had been cushioned at first by low debt levels but the pace of deterioration has been so extreme that the country can no longer count on market tolerance.

