Why UBS Just Cranked Up Its Apple Target To $675

Photo: Screenshot of Apple keynote

It’s another day ending in “-day” so another analyst has cranked up their price target on Apple.This time it’s Maynard Um at UBS, putting a price target of $675 on the stock. That’s up from the previous target of $550 billion.



The reasons?

They expect the iPhone 5 to launch in October, and that it will accelerate the number of carrier partners it sells through, making it the “biggest launch ever.”

New billing practices by carriers that allow customers to buy data packages that work across multiple devices will encourage customers to buy higher-end iPads.

Improved iPhone expectations are causing a hike in 2013 EPS expectations to $50.43.

The multiple will expand due to big product launches and possible return of cash to shareholders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.