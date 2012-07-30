Why Twitter’s Move Into TV Could Be A Recipe For Disaster

There’s been plenty of debate recently about the extent to which Twitter is a media entity and/or a technology business, but there is little question that the company sees its future as controlling more and more of the content that flows through its network — in other words, building walls around the garden of real-time information. And now there are hints that Twitter wants to not just curate or filter content through deals with media players like NBC, but is considering developing its own content: according to AdWeek, it is working with Hollywood players on a TV show or series of shows that would be integrated into the network somehow.



While doing this might appeal to advertisers and bring in revenue, however, it could take Twitter further away from what many users see as its core value.

