Why Twitter’s Election Night Success Is Not a Success

Twitter is bragging because it didn’t go down on Election Day. The info-bloat peaked at 327,452 tweets-per-minute last night, and not a single Fail Whale appeared! High fives all around! Way to… work like you’re supposed to.



Listen people, getting excited for a service that doesn’t fail is the epitome of technological stockholm syndrome—another symptom of the ever-growing beta culture plague.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.