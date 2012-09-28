Campbell Soup Exec: Twitter's Ad Sales People Kick Facebook's Butt

Doug, the ADD dog from Up!

Adam Kmiec, the global director of digital marketing and social media at the Campbell Soup Co., had some harsh words for Facebook’s ad sales team at Business Insider’s Social Media ROI Conference today.Kmiec said that as someone who’s been in the ad space for years, he’s “never seen anything as ADD as Facebook.” Specifically: How Facebook interacts with brands and advertisers.



“Before they were public, you couldn’t get Facebook on the phone,” Kmiec explained.

Pre-IPO, Kmiec described an era in which communication and data was virtually non-existent. Facebook would launch sponsored stories, but it didn’t provide any data.

“It’s interesting what happens when you actually have to show your numbers,” he continued. “Oh, we might actually have to have sales people.”

Kmiec used Twitter’s ad team as the counter to Facebook’s, saying that they were aggressive and hired smart and communicative people from the beginning.

“The product was made to benefit people through the eyes of brands,” Kmiec said. “If you ever want to be blown away, ask Twitter to show data on a social trend.” It’s fast.

Other panelists chimed in with positive experiences of using Twitter ads, too.

“We don’t see the volume on Twitter that we do with Facebook sharing, but the ROI is higher,” Kip Levin, EVP/Ecommerce at Ticketmaster, said. “Because of what we’re seeing from organic sharing we think it will be a great advertising platform.”

Chris Fralic, a partner at First Round Capital, added, “Twitter has come on very strong with its ad product, especially with mobile.”

