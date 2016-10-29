One of the main reasons Twitter killed Vine? Its top users stopped posting

Vine is dead. With more and more concerns sprouting over its own business, Twitter on Thursday announced it will shutter the popular video-sharing app, bringing an abrupt end to a service known for its abrupt, yet often entertaining, looping videos.

So why’s Vine getting the axe? Well, as this chart from Statista shows, a big reason is that many of the people who made the app popular have since fled it completely. According to data from Marketly, more than half of those who were in the top 1% of Vine users in 2013 had stopped posting by the start of 2016.

It’s not a huge shock: Snapchat and Instagram have taken off on the short-form video side, YouTube has always been a giant on the longer-form side, and there are a million different services in between. Vine is particularly reliant on its stars — as they go, so go the brands, and so goes the money. It couldn’t afford to stop growing, but it did. And now it’s dead.

