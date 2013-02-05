Here's The Deck That Explains Why Twitter Just Bought Bluefin Labs For Millions Of Dollars

Photo: Fortune Live Media via Flickr

We just broke news that Twitter bought a startup called Bluefin Labs.Bluefin Labs is a social TV analytics company that was founded in 2008.



It keeps track of how much users are talking about brands and TV shows on Twitter.

Why would Twitter buy it?

The company hasn’t responded to our requests for comment.

A source familiar with the deal, however, tells us Twitter essentially made a case for the deal in a report it put together for brand advertisers in January called “Tune In With Twitter.”

We have a copy. Now you do, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.