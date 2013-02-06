Why Twitter Is Buying Bluefin — And Why Bluefin Is Selling

As Business Insider reported, Twitter is buying Bluefin Labs, the social analytics company.



My understanding is that the deal isn’t done yet, but it will be soon. When it is, Twitter will likely end up spending more than $70 million for the company. Bluefin raised a reported $20.5 million over its four-year life, so at least some of its investors, which include Softbank and Time Warner, will see a respectable return.

