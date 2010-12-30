Here's Why TV Ratings For The BCS Bowls Will Be Lower Than Usual

According to “ESPN’s own ongoing, scientific polling,” this year’s BCS bowl games lack some of the nation’s most popular teams, which could mean lower TV ratings.



Of the BCS bowl teams, Ohio State is the country’s most popular team, and Wisconsin is 10th-most popular. But after that the bottom falls out.

Oregon and Auburn, which will play in the Tostitos BCS National Championship Game, are ranked just 17th and 38th in popularity. Fellow BCS teams Connecticut and TCU are even less popular, at No. 51 and No. 65 respectively.

Missing are some of the usual suspects like Texas, Penn State, USC, Michigan, Alabama, Nebraska, and Florida that have huge followings around the country.

Making matters worse is that ESPN is exclusively broadcasting the BCS games, meaning 5% of last year’s viewership may not be eligible to watch on TV.

Will the Winter Classic see a TV ratings boost as a result?

