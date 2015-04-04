Here's why Tuesday is the best day to apply for a job

If you want to increase your chances of landing a job, apply for the gig on a Tuesday.

According to new data from SmartRecruiters, which examined a randomised cross section of over 270,000 job postings, Tuesday is the most popular day for companies to post job listings.

The graph below shows that the week is front-loaded with job postings, with nearly 58% of all jobs being posted Monday through Wednesday, and Tuesday being the day with the most action.

So, why is Tuesday the best day to apply?

Candidates who apply for a job when it first opens will have a “greater chance of getting noticed and getting in on the first wave of interviews,” the SmartRecruiters report says. The longer a job posting has been open, the more competition applicants will face.

This can be true for not only the day candidates apply — but also the time of day.

According to the data from SmartRecruiters, 11 a.m. is the most popular time for companies to post new job listings during the week. The majority of candidates apply for jobs around 2 p.m. — so, if you want to be ahead of the curve, you may want to look for new postings in the late morning.

Of course you want to take some time with the application, and you’ll need to tailor your résumé and cover letter to the job you’re applying for. But once you’ve got those things ready to go, you’ll want to apply as quickly as possible. This shows you’re truly interested and motivated to get the job.

Here are the most popular times of day for job seekers to submit their applications:

