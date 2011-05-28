Why Trump Won't Run For President

Wikimedia Commons



With lawsuits pending, Trump’s business empire could not withstand the close scrutiny of a presidential campaign, and even his kids might have been muddied. Wayne Barrett, who first exposed Trump’s ties to organised crime in his 1992 book, looked into the Donald’s most recent business dealings and discovered:

One associate who was an “unindicted co-conspirator” in a massive 2000 stock swindle—and escaped prison only by helping to convict 19 others, including six members of New York crime families

Two associates who served prison time on cocaine charges

Another partner prosecuted for trafficking underage girls after a dramatic helicopter raid on a yacht off the Turkish coast

A pending lawsuit against Trump Soho that alleges daughter Ivanka, among others, made fraudulent misrepresentations

“I had no idea I would get hammered in the way I’ve been hammered,” Donald Trump declared in New Hampshire on May 11, five days before he dropped out of a presidential race he never formally entered.

