A Republican finally explains why Trump's plan to deport 11 million people is crazy

Ohio Gov. and Republican presidential candidate John Kasich has had enough of fellow candidate Donald Trump’s immigration plan.

During Tuesday’s GOP debate, after Trump was asked how deporting millions of undocumented immigrants would impact the economy, Kasich slammed Trump, calling his plan ridiculous. “We all know you can’t pick them up and ship them back across the border,” Kasich said. “It’s a silly argument. It’s not an adult argument. It makes no sense.”

The Ohio governor advocated for a one-time penalty payment for law-abiding immigrants that came into the country illegally, as well as an increased police presence on the Mexican border.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush backed Kasich up, saying that “Even having this conversation sends a powerful signal. They’re doing high-fives in the Clinton campaign right now when they hear this. That’s the problem with this. We have to win the presidency, and the way you win the presidency is to have practical plans.”

Story by Allan Smith, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

