Topless Protestors Reveal Why They Ambushed Heidi Klum's 'Top Model' Finale

Two topless women stormed the stage at the ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’ finale.

On Thursday, topless protestors stormed the stage during the finale of Heidi Klum’s “Germany’s Next Top Model.”



No one knew exactly why the two young women interrupted the show to display their chests inscribed with “Heidi Horror Picture Show.”

But now, the women — known as “FEMEN” — have taken to their (NSFW) Facebook page to explain their actions and post further photos and video from the nude protest.

In the post, the women write that they ambushed the “Germany’s Next Top Model” stage because they feel “The program format is pimp-show where world-famous supermodel Heidi Klum plays the role of ‘mum’ and forms a bevy of underage girls to fashion-fools.”

The post goes on to say, “FEMEN regards the fashion industry as an element of pimp business and has consistently opposed the commercialization of the female body.”

Because, they write, women in the fashion business are “Fooled by fashion propoganda, failed by fashion models, women regularly join the ranks of sex workers, and psychiatric patients. Stop the fashion business! Stop Prostitution!”

Read the entire post here >

Watch video of the nude stage-storming here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=sz42r3V8tig

