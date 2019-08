There’s a scientific reason why tomato juice is so good on planes. The cabin pressure when you’re cruising above 30,000 feet combined with the cabin humidity level creates a perfect storm for tomato juice consumption. In 2010, airline Lufthansa conducted a survey and found that they serve 1.7 million litres of tomato juice annually.

