Why Today's Netbooks Won't Kill The Laptop Market

If low-cost, lo-fi “netbooks” are ever going to make a major impact on the PC industry, they’re going to have to get better. Specifically, if geeks like Gdgt‘s Ryan Block (former Engadget editor) can’t get any work done on a netbook, selling them to mainstream consumers is a no-go. Which supports this study that suggests most people see netbooks as “secondary” computers. (Well, in reality, we doubt “most people” have even heard of netbooks.)

We think Apple’s (AAPL) take is about right: While there’s definitely a future in super-mobile computing, the netbooks we’re seeing so far isn’t it.

