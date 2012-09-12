Why Today's iPhone Event Is So Huge For Apple

Apple’s next iPhone isn’t just a new gadget. It’s the lifeblood of the world’s biggest tech company, representing half of its sales and even more of its profits. And showing off the new iPhone — getting good buzz and getting people excited to buy — is a crucial part of the puzzle. This is one of the most important days in Apple’s year.



Since launching in 2007, the iPhone has grown rapidly. A business that barely existed five years ago is now easily Apple’s biggest, representing half or more of the company’s sales, and an estimated two-thirds of its profits.

