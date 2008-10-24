Guess What? Now's A Great Time To Launch A Startup

Startup incubator Y-Combinator cofounder Paul Graham says ignore the market — now’s a great time to start a company. Paul uses about 1,000 words to say it. Too many.



Here’s the bullet points version:

We may be in for a stretch as bad as the mid seventies — when Microsoft and Apple were founded.

Someone who thinks “I better not start a startup now, because the economy is so bad” is making the same mistake as the people who thought during the Bubble “all I have to do is start a startup, and I’ll be rich.”

Think more about who you can recruit than the economy.

Microsoft’s first product was a Basic interpreter for the Altair. That was exactly what the world needed in 1975, but if Gates and Allen had decided to wait a few years, it would have been too late. If you have a specific idea you want to act on, act now.

That doesn’t mean you can ignore the economy. Make things that save money.

Investors are more of a problem. But that’s nothing new: startups always have to adapt to the whims of investors.

The way to make a startup recession-proof is to do exactly what you should do anyway: run it as cheaply as possible.

What if you quit your job to start a startup that fails, and you can’t find another? Good hackers can always get some kind of job.

Another advantage of bad times is that there’s less competition.

As a founder, you’re buying stock with work. And like any investor you should buy when times are bad.

