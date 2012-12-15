Three Reasons To See 'The Hobbit' That Have Nothing To Do With The Film

The return of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels to the big screen isn’t the only reason to head to theatres.

Peter Jackson’s long-awaited film “The Hobbit” is finally in theatres today.If you’re not completely sold on the “Lord of the Rings” prequel, there are other reasons to head to theatres:



1. The Previews

Not only will the new “Man of Steel” trailer air (which will look and sound more epic on the big screen), but “Star Trek” fans can also look forward to the first full trailer from next summer’s “Into Darkness.”

2. The First Nine Minutes of “Star Trek: Into Darkness”

Technically, you can watch the previews online; however, only about 500 IMAX theatres will show the first few minutes of next year’s “Star Trek” sequel ahead of the film.

(Here’s a full list of theatres showing the extended preview.)

3. Eye-popping 48 Frames Per Second

“The Hobbit” will be the first film to experiment with showing a movie at an unprecedented 48 frames per second.

Normally, films are shown at half that rate, 24 frames per second. We’re hoping the effect isn’t a brutal assault on our brains and eyeballs and will just deliver a crisper, sharper image.

