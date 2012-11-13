12 Reasons To Hire A Realtor Instead Of Buying A Home On Your Own

Meredith Galante
for sale sign

Photo: Casey Serin/Flickr

Buying a home for the first time can be overwhelming. While it may be tempting to avoid realtor fees and handle things on your own, having a professional by your side can make the process go more smoothly and provide valuable insight into what’s likely one of the biggest purchases of your life.”Don’t try to buy a house with out working with a realtor. OK, that’s it,” real estate expert and host of NBC’s “Extra’s Mansions & Millionaires!” writes in his book Before You Buy! The Homebuyer’s Handbook to Today’s Market.

Corbett breaks down 12 reasons it pays to hire a realtor. He writes:

  • Access to every home that’s on the market via MLS (Multiple Listing Service) and all other sources, including ones that may not be listed publicly.
  • Inside track to the deals before they event hit the market.
  • The ability to combine your Dream House Checklist with your price range.
  • Knowledge of recent comps (comparables) — what similar properties have sold recently and for how much.
  • Knowledge of neighborhoods.
  • Ability to negotiate with the sellers on your behalf.
  • The inside scoop from the sellers’ agents.
  • Expertise to negotiate and close the deal.
  • Experience to manage the legalities of foreclosures or other distressed properties. 
  • Muscle to get a deal through the escrow or “under contract” period.
  • A litany of referrals for inspectors, mortgage brokers, and even tradesman for renovations. 
  • Objective professional advice when you have your buyer’s remorse meltdown.

