12 Reasons To Hire A Realtor Instead Of Buying A Home On Your Own

Buying a home for the first time can be overwhelming. While it may be tempting to avoid realtor fees and handle things on your own, having a professional by your side can make the process go more smoothly and provide valuable insight into what’s likely one of the biggest purchases of your life.”Don’t try to buy a house with out working with a realtor. OK, that’s it,” real estate expert and host of NBC’s “Extra’s Mansions & Millionaires!” writes in his book Before You Buy! The Homebuyer’s Handbook to Today’s Market.
Corbett breaks down 12 reasons it pays to hire a realtor. He writes:
- Access to every home that’s on the market via MLS (Multiple Listing Service) and all other sources, including ones that may not be listed publicly.
- Inside track to the deals before they event hit the market.
- The ability to combine your Dream House Checklist with your price range.
- Knowledge of recent comps (comparables) — what similar properties have sold recently and for how much.
- Knowledge of neighborhoods.
- Ability to negotiate with the sellers on your behalf.
- The inside scoop from the sellers’ agents.
- Expertise to negotiate and close the deal.
- Experience to manage the legalities of foreclosures or other distressed properties.
- Muscle to get a deal through the escrow or “under contract” period.
- A litany of referrals for inspectors, mortgage brokers, and even tradesman for renovations.
- Objective professional advice when you have your buyer’s remorse meltdown.
