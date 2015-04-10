This Apple Watch video will destroy any remaining desire you had to buy one

If you’re on the fence as to whether to buy an Apple Watch or not, this video will likely convince you it’s a good idea to wait.

The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern recently documented what a day of wearing the Apple Watch was like, and while she does has some nice things to say for the wearable, much of the video shows exactly how distracting, finicky, and downright frustrating the Apple Watch can be.

Here’s what her experience was like.

Stern’s day begins at 7:30 a.m. when she’s awakened by the Apple Watch’s alarm and groggily tries to figure out how to silence the thing. At this point the Apple Watch is fully charged.

Next, Stern begins her morning routine and accidentally gets toothpaste on the Apple Watch’s screen while checking her upcoming meetings for the day.





While Apple doesn’t recommend using the Apple Watch in the shower, Stern then decides to browse Twitter in the shower, highlighting how Apple’s technology can further infiltrate your alone time.





On her commute in to the office, Stern gets a taptic heartbeat notification from her friend Geoffrey.





Unsure of how one is supposed to respond to a friend sending you their heartbeat, she points out how weird looking the Apple Watch’s animated emojis are, asking “Seriously, who approved this?”





While browsing the Apple Watch’s home screen of circular apps, Stern has trouble selecting the app she wants to open, accidentally opening the wrong app and remarking, “What is this, an interface for people with doll hands?” She also gets frustrated at how many confusing menus there are.

At her desk, Stern then finds herself interrupted by constant notifications from Twitter and iMessage that disrupt her while she works. It’s easier to ignore a phone when it’s in your pocket, but you actually feel the Apple Watch notifications “tap” you on the wrist.





At lunch with a friend, Stern learns that people do notice when you tune them out by looking at the watch — so say goodbye to your hopes of stealthily checking your email while in a meeting.





After work, Stern hits up a spinning class and struggles to swap out the Apple Watch’s more formal Milanese loop band for a blue sports band — turns out it’s not too fast of a process.

After spinning class it over, Stern heads into a convenience store and purchases some candy and supplies with the Apple Watch’s wireless payment method, Apple Pay, but points out how it’s still kind of awkward to hold your wrist up to a credit card reader.

By 10:19 p.m., the Apple Watch is almost out of battery at 10% and Stern turns on Power Reserve Mode to keep the watch functional through the end of her dinner.

Stern eventually calls it a night at 12:19 a.m. when the Apple Watch is at 5% battery and attaches the magnetic charger.





“Oh Apple Watch — you want to do a lot of things in my life,” Stern says. “Sometimes, you’re helpful. Other times, you’re way to complicated, frustrating, and slow. Goodnight Apple Watch, there’s always tomorrow — or Version 2.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.