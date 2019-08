If brunch-time has you wondering about maple syrup packaging, you’re not alone. Who is Mrs. Butterworth anyway? What are all these waffle holes for? And perhaps most perplexing, what’s up with the teeny-tiny handle on the side of a maple syrup bottle? It’s called a skeumorph, and here’s why it’s there.

