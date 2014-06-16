Why Tim Cook Wants Apple To Make An IWatch

This morning’s NYT profile of Apple CEO Tim Cook touches on a topic bound to be of interest to anyone following the company — the iWatch.

Specifically, it says that “Mr. Cook appears to be interested in the smartwatch’s broader implications — for instance, that a watch might monitor heart rate and other vital measures, thus improving health and limiting doctor visits, according to these people.”

An iWatch with health monitoring functionality would hardly be Apple’s first dip in the health and wellness pond. We’re already expecting the next version of the company’s operating system for iPhones and iPads to include a health monitoring app called Healthbook, and at this year’s WWDC, Apple executive Craig Federighi took the wraps off of HealthKit, a “hub” of sorts that can interact with data from other health- and fitness-related apps.

Apple SVP of Design, Jony Ive, appears to be the one largely heading up the iWatch effort, with Cook checking in occasionally: “Mr. Cook is less involved in the minutiae of product engineering for the watch, and has instead delegated those duties to members of his executive cabinet, including Mr. Ive, according to people involved in the project.”

The article also reaffirms an iWatch launch date for Q4 this year.

