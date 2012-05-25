Why 3 Television Networks Are Suing Dish—Here's Today's Ad Brief

NBC, CBS, and Fox might compete for ratings, but they’re taking a stand together against Dish Network Corp. The television networks are suing Dish because of “AutoHop,” a feature that allows viewers to hop over the commercial breaks. CBS said in a statement: “This service takes existing network content and modifies it in a manner that is unauthorised and illegal. We believe this is a clear violation of copyright law and we intend to stop it.”ERPLY and PayPal have integrated in a way that lets consumers pay for in-store shopping trips with their phones. A customer only has to “check in” to a store on PayPal, and then he or she can pay via PayPal. The mobile app will identify local participating retailers that are close to the consumer.



Zynga has made a deal with Dreamworks that will launch to build up hype for Madagascar 3. Leading up to the film’s release, Draw Something will feature ads for the movie and Madagascar-inspired words that users can choose and draw.

St. Louis-based Elasticity, a digital marketing and PR firm, is opening up a shop in Chicago. It will be led by the redheaded Chicago native, David Vislosky.

DBG has launched SPACES, a new home and design channel for YouTube.

According to a new survey by comScore, the internet is the No.1 medium in Brazil.

Publicis NY producer Drew Putzel has passed away unexpectedly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.