Scientists Present Theories For Why Thousands Of Birds And Fish Suddenly Died On New Year's Eve

Photo: ap

Scientists haven’t solved the mystery of the 3,000 red-winged blackbirds and 100,000 freshwater drum that were found dead on New Year’s Eve, but Arkansas Game & Fish Commission scientists have ruled out several frightening scenarios.There doesn’t seem to be a bird plague.



More likely is the birds became disoriented by the storm and crashed into the ground en masse, scientists tell Daily News. Birds may also have become disoriented because of fireworks. Alternately, they may have been torn from their nighttime roosts and driven into a “washing-machine type thunderstorm.”

As for the fish, there may be a disease related to one species. Because damage is limited to freshwater drum, however, scientists say there is probably not any wider environmental damage.

