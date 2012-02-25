Why This VC Invested $7.5 Million Into Caterina Fake's Pinwheel

Photo: Redpoint

Redpoint founding partner Geoff Yang invested $7.5 million into Caterina Fake’s new startup, Pinwheel.Fake was the cofounder of Flickr and Hunch, and announced Pinwheel last week.



Yang said Redpoint is interested in the convergence of mobile, social, and local, so Fake’s startup, which lets you leave virtual notes around the world, was an obvious choice.

“Pinwheel fits perfectly at the intersection of all three. Up to now through the social web, you have been able to follow people and check into places, but you haven’t been able to ‘follow’ a place,” Yang said.

It’s just a sign that the Internet is evolving. Yang explains:

What the Internet was before: “Sites gave people access to information, or to goods and services. In this context, the relationship was between the site and the individual.”

What the Internet is like now: “The social Web allows people to interact with other people – friends, colleagues, groups with shared interests – on a site or application. In the social web, the site or application has become the place to connect, and of course, the experience has been greatly enhanced.”

What the Internet will be like in the future: “We will integrate the social web with the mobile and the local web. In this next phase, we’ll see people interacting in new ways, in the context of not only who they are, or who they know, but also where they are.”

If you’re curious as to what Pinwheel looks like, we got an invite to check it out:

Photo: screenshot of Pinwheel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.