Why This Picture Of Obama And His Dog Was The Most Potent Political Image Of The Day

The #1 item in The Hive today (that’s our index of what’s being tweeted about the most by the web’s smartest users, was the below picture of Obama and his dog.



What’s so special about it? Well in addition to being cute, Obama campaign guy David Axelrod tweeted:

That, in case you have no idea, is an allusion to Mitt Romney’s dog incident, wherein he put his dog on the top of his car during a long road trip, much to the ire of activists.

As you can see, Obama doesn’t do that.

Photo: The White House, Flickr

