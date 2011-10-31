Why This Next Week Is Going To Be An Absolute Monster For Markets

Photo: YouTube.com

We hope your weekend was restful.Dan Greenhaus of BTIG sums up the week ahead in one paragraph:



To say this is a “big” week for markets is to say Game 6 of the World Series was “OK.” Around 110 S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, both the ECB and FOMC make interest rate decisions and host press conferences — the first for Mario Draghi in the case of the former — and then oh by the way, the October employment report is released on Friday. Needless to say, each of these occurrences is capable of moving markets on their own. Taken cumulatively and coming on the heels of the surge in global equity markets, this could be a volatile week.

