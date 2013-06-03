Why This New York Design Agency Makes Its Employees Pose Naked For Official Staff Photos

Jessica Walsh of Sagmeister & Walsh

We recently highlighted Sagmeister & Walsh, a design boutique in New York, in a gallery of crazy, beautiful ad agency staff photos.



Their image was arguably the most unforgettable of the set, because the entire staff — from the CEO down to the interns — posed naked.

Not just a little bit naked, either.

The full monty.

It turns out there’s a reason the agency does this, and partner Jessica Walsh explained it in a video series called The Creative Influence.

Here’s the history of S&W’s staff photos, which — obviously — are graphic. They’re not gratuitously sexual, but they’re not safe for conservative workplaces either.

